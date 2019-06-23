SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it's a cool start this morning temperatures will warm quickly today under sunny skies. Another dry day is headed our way to start off the work week before showers return on Tuesday.
Warmer temperatures are on tap for today and tomorrow as an upper level ridge moves over New England. Everyone in southern New England gets toasty with highs hitting the 80s both days. Even beach towns will finally see a warm day-however, ocean temps remain chilly! Humidity levels begin to rise on Monday, making the day feel hot with temps approaching middle and upper 80s. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon with northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph.
Winds will diminish this evening and skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will not be as cool overnight but still comfortable with lows dropping back into the upper 50s.
We turn cloudy and cooler Tuesday as northeasterly winds kick in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as a warm front moves through. Wednesday to Friday is looking better with some sunshine and toasty temps back to the middle 80s. Late-day popup showers and thunderstorms are possible.
