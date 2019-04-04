SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will be bright and sunny again today, but we are also still quite breezy with wind gusts nearing 30-35mph at times. It will be much cooler today too with temperatures near 50. We hit 65 degrees yesterday!
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today for all of western Mass from 9am to 8pm. Sunshine, relative humidity levels at or below 20% and wind gusts to 30-35mph will enhance the fire danger.
High pressure will push out of New England tomorrow morning, giving us a dry, cold, quiet start to the day. Clouds increase early and and our rain chances increase as the afternoon goes on. Rain showers get going again by the late afternoon and linger into early Saturday morning. There may be a bit of wet snow mixed in across the higher terrain during the evening but we are not expecting any meaningful accumulation.
Our weekend still looks nice and mild with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday begins with a chance for showers early, before 8am then we turn breezy and dry out with developing sunshine. High clouds build Sunday, but our weather remains dry until late Sunday night.
Monday is looking rainy and cool with temperatures in the 50's. Rain chances may linger into Tuesday but things will likely dry out some for the Sox home opener. Temps will be tricky but we have the potential for some mild temps for middle of the workweek.
