SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a frosty start this morning with temps falling into the 20's. However, temps are climbing fast and today will be bright and sunny with only a few clouds around. Expect temperatures to get into the upper 50s to around 60-still below normal for mid-May. Even with high pressure to our south, it will still be a bit breezy with northwesterly wind gusting to 20-30 mph at times.
Temperatures will once again drop back into the 30s tonight under a clear sky and with light to calm wind. We may see more frost and freeze headlines for tomorrow morning.
A pattern shift is finally on the way. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60's as High Pressure shifts off shore. This will bring in milder temperatures but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. Showers move in tomorrow night with a passing warm front, then temps climb into the 70s Friday afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, our air mass becomes humid and unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms-some potentially severe.
The front pushes east Friday night and high pressure returns with lovely weather for Saturday. Temperatures should get into the 70's with dry air, and lots of sunshine along with a light to moderate breeze! Clouds increase going into Sunday, but we remain seasonable. Our next system will bring a chance for showers late Sunday evening and night, that will continue through Monday afternoon. An upper ridge will build into the Northeast next week, bringing more warmth to western Mass!
