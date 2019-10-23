SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This morning is starting cloudy and damp but mild with some leftover rain but the rain ends early and the sun comes out today!
skies will clear out quickly. This afternoon will be mainly sunny and we end up with a pretty nice day! High temperatures reach into the low to middle 60s with a gusty west wind up to 25 mph.
High pressure builds in tonight, allowing for chillier temps just above freezing to start Thursday. We will see a mostly sunny sky with a few afternoon clouds. Above normal temperatures continue as well, with highs in the middle 60's. (Normal is about 58)
A weak system will move through Friday evening. Ahead of the front, expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s. Only a few showers are expected Friday evening and should exit before sunrise Saturday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds to start the weekend along with seasonably cool temperatures on Saturday.
Our next system looks to be stronger and more progressive which is NOT good news for Sunday. It looks as though rain will move in before sunrise on Sunday which means it is looking wet and cool for the Rays of Hope Walk/Run Sunday morning. The rain will likely stick around for most of the day with temperatures in the 50's. Confidence is still low though so stay tuned! As we draw closer to the weekend things will become more focused.
