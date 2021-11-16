SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a bright, brisk and chilly start this morning with temperatures near freezing. A light breeze is making it feel a bit cooler.
Today will remain cool and blustery with West winds gusting to 20-25mph. We will be between departing low pressure and building high pressure, so our weather remains brisk and dry. The valley will see lots of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Temps will be closer to 40 with a flurry or sprinkle possible.
High pressure builds overhead tonight, allowing for lighter to calm wind and fair skies. Temperatures by tomorrow morning fall into the middle 20's with quite a bit of frost.
An upper ridge builds in starting tomorrow as high pressure builds off shore. This will allow temperatures to come up, but tomorrow will still be rather cool with highs near 50. We don't really feel the warmer temperatures until Thursday. High clouds increase tomorrow ahead of an approaching warm front, but we stay dry and the wind will be lighter.
Temperatures spike on Thursday with highs reaching into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front! It will become breezy on with sunshine mixing in as well. A cold front will move through Thursday night and ahead of the front will see a round of rain with some embedded downpours. The rain will move in after dark and likely end well before dawn. It may end as a few flakes in the hills.
Another shot of chilly air builds in for Friday and Saturday with highs falling back to the 40s. Dry weather will also return, but Friday will be blustery behind the departing storm system. We should see full sun Saturday along with lighter breezes, then clouds start streaming in on Sunday. A storm potential is there for Sunday night into early next week, we do not have too many details yet, but it is looking like a rain even at this point.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.