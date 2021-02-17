SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -This afternoon will remain sunny and cold with a gusty northwest breezy up to 20mph. Temperatures top off near 30, but the breeze will keep it feeling colder. High clouds increase ahead of our next round of precipitation, this time in the form of snow.
***Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass for Thursday and Friday***
A long duration snow event is expect starting tomorrow, lasting through Friday. However, the impacts will be on the lower side with the snow falling mostly on the light side over a 24 to 36 hour period.
A series of low pressure systems will come out of the Gulf today and tomorrow, and move up the East Coast, passing south of New England, being deflected out-to-sea by high pressure to our north.
Flurries will be around tomorrow morning, especially along the Mass. Pike and points south, but there could also be some dim sunshine especially north. Moisture will slowly overspread western Mass in the afternoon with off and on light snow and snow showers. By the evening commute there will be scattered coatings to 1" of snow on the ground. Temps will stay mainly in the 20's.
Snow will become steady tomorrow night into Friday morning. We'll likely see another 1-2" by Friday morning's commute so untreated roads will be slippery and slow.
As waves of low pressure travel south of New England light snow will likely continue through the day on Friday. Since High pressure looks to suppress the heavier moisture to our south the heaviest snow will fall south and east of our area. Western Mass. will likely pick up another 1-2" during Friday with the hill towns seeing a bit more.
There will not be much wind with this system and temperatures will generally be in the 20's, so the snow will be lighter in nature.
Amounts: 2-4" for much of the valley. 4-6" in the hill towns. 4-8" across Connecticut, Rhode Island and eastern Mass.
Our weather turns dry and breezy to start the weekend with highs near freezing. We will see scattered clouds Saturday with some flurries possible in the Berkshires, then plenty of sun and lighter wind Sunday. A cold front will approach Monday, bringing a round of light to moderate snow in the afternoon with a few inches of snow possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.