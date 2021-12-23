SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold and blustery morning so be sure to add an extra layer. Temperatures are mainly in the 20's, but a breeze out of the Northwest is making it feel like it's in the teens.
It will be cold this afternoon, but the wind will ease. Highs will reach into the lower 30's, but will stay in the 20's across the hill towns. No weather issues for those beginning their holiday travel and ending their Christmas shopping. A clipper system will bring a period light snow late tonight into tomorrow morning. (About 3am to 9am) It looks as though most will pick up about 1-2" of light fluffy, festive snow. It will move out quickly and the rest of tomorrow will be dry with some sunshine. There will be some melting, but we may be able to hand on to enough to snow for a white Christmas. It will chilly, but quite for tomorrow evening with temperatures near 30. Watch out for a bit of re-freeze.
Another system will arrive Christmas Day with another round of moisture. Later Christmas Eve there may be a light wintry mix, but it's looking more like sleet and freezing rain which could lead to some icy spots early Christmas morning. It looks as though temperatures will inch up with highs near 40. During Christmas afternoon showers or even steady rain will move in.
Sunday looks windy and chilly with a few hill town snow showers. Most will stay dry with highs near 40.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
