SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dry afternoon it will remain dry for any Christmas Eve plans that you may have but we will see the clouds hanging on. It will chilly this evening with temperatures near 30. Watch out for a bit of re-freeze.
Another system will arrive later tonight with more precipitation. Sleet and freezing rain will arrive after mid-night causing icy conditions into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of western Mass from 1am to 1pm tomorrow, Christmas Day. If you are going to be out and about early on Christmas Day be sure to allow yourself plenty of extra time. Warmer air aloft will gradually scour out the colder air at the surface so as we head into the afternoon we will see freezing rain transition over to plain rain. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday looks dry, windy and cool with highs in the low to middle 40s. The drier air should stick around into the beginning of next week with highs on Monday in the middle 30s and Tuesday we should see temperatures rising back into the lower 40s.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
