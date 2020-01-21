SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid start out there this morning. Nothing unusual for January, but mid-winter cold nonetheless with temperatures near 0°. The good news, there is very little wind out there and temperatures will now be climbing quickly.
High pressure will slide over the area today, keeping us sunny with less wind. Temperatures will reach into the upper 20's, approaching 30° this afternoon. High pressure will keep things dry for the rest of the week and as high pressure slips off shore temperatures will begin to moderate, thanks to a southerly flow. Highs will reach into the 30's tomorrow and near 40° both Thursday and Friday. The mornings will still be cold but each afternoon will bring milder temperatures along with sunshine. A nice, quiet stretch of January weather.
The next chance for storminess arrives over the weekend. This system looks to be complicated with a potpourri of precipitation. This time around there won't be much cold air available so it's likely to start as rain or a mix at least at the onset, most likely late Saturday into Saturday night. There may be a change to snow late Saturday night into Sunday. The greatest chance for accumulating snow will be across the higher terrain but at this point it's still way to early to talk details, including amounts. Stay tuned, things will be clearer as we get closer to the weekend.
