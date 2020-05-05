SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain sunny, breezy and cool, but nice with highs near 60. There will be a light to moderate breeze out of the Northwest. You'll need the light jacket, sunglasses and sunscreen. A classic early May day.
Tomorrow will start sunny and cool, but shower chances return later in the afternoon. A weak coastal system will pass to our south throwing some rain and clouds in our direction tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Rain totals will be less than 1/4". Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and cool with a few more showers around. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's.
Another, stronger wave of low pressure will track towards southern New England Friday night into Saturday. This system will bring a cold rain or even some wet snow! If the storm tracks to our south, and strengthens enough to tap into the cold air aloft then rain could possibly change to snow Friday night!
The best chance for wet snow would be in the hill towns and higher terrain! This time of year it would be extremely difficult for accumulation on non grassy surfaces, however some accumulation on grassy wouldn't be out of the question. Stay tuned!
Saturday will remain cloudy, windy and cold with temps in the 40's, 30's in the hills. Wind chills will be in the upper 20's and 30's with the wind gusting to 35+ mph. There would be leftover rain and snow showers as well. It will be more like March than May!
Mother's Day will be nicer with some sun, less wind, although still breezy and milder with temps back into the 50's; still below normal for May 10th.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
