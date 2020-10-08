SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A powerful cold front brought a squall line of severe thunderstorms through western Mass. yesterday evening with wind gusts over 60 mph. Lots of trees and wires came down leading to thousands of power outages across the area.
Today will sill be breezy, but not nearly as strong as yesterday with gusty Northwesterly winds helping usher in the chilly air. Today will be bright, but windy and cool with highs near 60. Wind will gust up to 35 mph. The wind will ease tonight and by tomorrow morning temperatures may dip into the 20's in many spots. There will likely be lots of frost. Under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will rebound back to near 60 by Friday afternoon. The wind will swing around into the Southwest helping to bring in warmer temperatures for the weekend.
Temperatures bounce back in a big way for Saturday as we look to stay dry. Temperatures will reach into the 70's to near 80, perhaps as much as 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. A front will drop down Saturday night giving us a shower or two, and will cool us off for Sunday with highs in the lower 60's. Sunday will be rather blustery as well.
Hurricane Delta is in the Gulf of Mexico and heading towards the Gulf Coast states. The storm is currently a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph. (As of 5 am) The storm will likely strengthen to a major hurricane again, before making landfall over Louisiana late tomorrow afternoon.
We'll be watching the remains of Hurricane Delta coming out of the It now looks as though it will work into the Northeast the beginning of next week and could bring us a soaking rain.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.