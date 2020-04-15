SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will continue to be sunny and cool with a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50's.
A weak disturbance will move through overnight tonight and with cold air in place this system may bring us snow showers and a touch of light snow leaving scattered coatings on grassy surfaces across the area. Anything that falls will melt away quickly tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will be very much like today with morning clouds decreasing giving way to sunny, breezy conditions. Temps will stay in the 40's so, it will feel more like March instead of April.
It will be a cold start Friday morning with temperatures in the 20's thank to clear skies and very little wind. Friday will start with tons of sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching low pressure system. With cold air in place and moisture heading our way we may see a period of wet snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Some accumulating snow, especially in the hills is not out of the question. The best chance of seeing accumulating snow will be in elevated areas. However, even in the valley we may see a minor accumulation, especially on grassy surfaces, rooftops, car tops... ect
Sunday looks much better as weak high pressure moves in. It's looking to be mainly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50's.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
