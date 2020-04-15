SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak system moved through western Mass. overnight, but already clouds are decreasing and we'll see quite a bit of sunshine today. It will be a cool day with highs in the lower 50s for most with a 10-20 mph northwest breeze.
Our weather pattern will stay cool and mainly dry through Friday, however another weak disturbance will move through overnight tonight. This system may bring us a few snow showers with some scattered coatings on grassy surfaces, mainly in elevated areas.
Tomorrow will be very much like today with morning clouds decreasing giving way to sunny, breezy conditions. Temps will stay in the 40's so, it will feel more like March instead of April.
It will be a cold start Friday morning with widespread temperatures in the 20s thanks to mostly clear skies and very little wind. Friday will start with tons of sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon Friday ahead of an approaching low pressure system. With cold air in place and moisture heading our way we may see a period of wet snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Some accumulating snow, especially in the hills is not out of the question. Any wet snow or rain will end Saturday morning but clouds may linger through the day. If we see any snow it will quickly melt.
Sunday looks much better as weak high pressure moves in. It's looking to be mainly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50's.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
