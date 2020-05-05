SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a bright morning with lots of sunshine, and cool temperatures. Today is looking good; it will stay on the cool side with highs near 60, but we'll see plenty of sunshine with high pressure in charge.
Tomorrow will start sunny and cool, but shower chances return later in the day. A coastal system will dive to the south, throwing some rain and clouds in our direction tomorrow night into Thursday morning. Thursday will remain mostly cloudy and cool with a few more showers around.
Another wave of low pressure will track right over southern New England Friday night into Saturday. This will bring showers or even a period of rain. With cold air in place it's possible we may even see some snow mixing in late Friday night into Saturday morning! Yikes, May snow, we're not expecting any accumulation, but certainly not very common.
Mother's Day Weekend is looking cold and windy, feeling more like late March than early May, especially on Saturday with lots of clouds showers and flakes with temperatures stuck mainly in the 40's. With the wind gusting to 30+ mph it will feel like it's in the 30's. Mother's Day will be nicer with some sun, less wind, although still breezy and milder with temps back into the 50's; still below normal for May 10th.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.