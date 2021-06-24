SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a fantastic morning with cool, crisp conditions and sunshine. It feels like a September morning out there and today will be another top 10 weather day.
Sunshine will stick around with low humidity levels and comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach into the upper 70's to near 80. It will stay dry with dew points in the 40's, a perfect 10.
Weak low pressure will pass off shore tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing in mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty shower tomorrow morning. We will see some sunshine working in tomorrow afternoon, although it will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will come up into the upper 70's, to near 80, like today, although it will be a bit more humid with dew points near 60.
Things will start to heat up and become more humid over the weekend as high pressure builds off shore and it looks as though this pattern will last well into next week as well. Heat and humidity will be the story.
Weekend temperatures will reach well into the 80's with dew points coming up into the 60's. We'll likely see sun and clouds mixed with an isolated or scattered thunderstorm possible, especially on Saturday.
Temperatures and humidity levels will continue to creep up into the start of next week with temperatures approaching 90 and dew points nearing 70. A classic summer time pattern with a few showers and storms around as well.
