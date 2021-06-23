SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, refreshing start out there this morning with temperatures in the 40's and lower 50's. You may even need a light jacket.
Any left over clouds are moving out and we have a beautiful day on the way with sunny skies, and comfortable humidity levels. Today will easily be a top ten weather day with High pressure in charge.
High temps will reach into the lower to middle 70s with dew points in the 40s. We'll have plenty of moon-lit skies tonight with temperatures falling into the 40's. (Full Strawberry Moon - Super moon)
High pressure moves offshore tomorrow, bringing in a warmer southwesterly flow. It will still be nice and dry however, just a little warmer with highs near 80.
Low pressure will pass off the coast tomorrow night into Friday, bringing in mostly cloudy skies and a few morning showers on Friday. We'll see some afternoon sunshine, but clouds will likely win out. It will become a bit more humid with highs in the 70's.
With a ridge of high pressure off the East Coast and surface high also off the coast, our weather pattern starts to heat up as we head into the weekend.
Weekend temperatures will reach well into the 80's with dew points coming up into the 60's. We'll likely see sun and clouds mixed with just an isolated thunderstorm possible. This pattern will likely last into much of next week as well with temperatures creeping up to near 90. A classic mid-summer pattern.
