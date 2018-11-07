SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a beautiful day! We'll have plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy but still nice with high temperatures near 60.
Quieter, cooler conditions return tonight and tomorrow as temperatures return to near normal. It will be bright and sunny tomorrow with temps closer to 50. It will feel more November-like.
Another area of low pressure will move toward New England from the Tennessee valley on Friday. Clouds increase early and rain should arrive by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the 40s and a cold rain will continue Friday night. It should end before dawn on Saturday.
Expect a blustery, cold Saturday as strong low pressure moves out. Wind gusts could top 40mph during the day. Cold air moves overhead this weekend and temps Saturday night return to teens and lower 20's. Highs on Veterans Day only get to around 40, but we should see lots of sunshine and less wind. Our next storm is on tap for Monday evening into Tuesday with another round of chilly rain and some hilltown snow possible.
This Afternoon: Sunny, mild and breezy. Highs: 56-62
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 30-36
Thursday: Sunny, cooler. Highs: 46-52
