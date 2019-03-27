SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. However, with the help of lots of sunshine and a moderating air mass temperatures will reach into the upper 40's to near 50 this afternoon.
High pressure will stay in control over the next couple of days. It will keep western Mass. and all of New England dry, and eventually warmer as high pressure slips off shore.
Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50's tomorrow and to near 60 by Friday as a warm front approaches. This front will bring us a few spotty showers as the milder air streams in, however most of the day will be dry.
Saturday is looking to be the warmest day out of the next several! Western Mass will be well into the warm sector of the next storm, meaning temperatures well reach into the 60's perhaps touching 70. We may see a morning sprinkle or showers but clouds should give way to some sunshine as the breeze increases out of the south. It will be balmy, feel a bit more like May instead of March. Springfield will still fall short of its record high. March 30th record is 83°
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain on Sunday. It will be cooler with temperatures mainly in the 50's. Rain could be heavy at times late in the day as cooler air continues to drain in. The rain will end Sunday evening, perhaps even as a few wet snowflakes in the hills. It will then become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 30's by Monday morning.
It will be rather chilly on Monday, the first day of April. It's looking dry and windy too with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.