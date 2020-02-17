SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a sunny, chilly start to President's Day. Today is looking good! We'll hang onto a decent amount of sunshine with afternoon highs reach into the lower 40's in the valley and 30's in the hills. Tonight will be dry and chilly with increasing clouds, ahead of our next storm.
Our next storm arrives tomorrow, but yet again it will be mainly rain. Snow or a wintry mix will develop after the morning commute but will change to rain quickly in greater Springfield. Franklin County and the hills it will take longer to change to rain where a couple of inches of snow could accumulate. Most of us will pick up a coating to less than 1", mainly on grassy surfaces. Rain will taper off during the evening commute. Most spots will see less than 1/2".
Wednesday will be bright but blustery with highs in the mid to upper 30's. The wind will make it feel a bit cooler. Temperatures turn colder on Thursday, which will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will top off near 30 but with a breeze it will feel plenty cold enough. Things stay dry Friday and into the weekend with a moderating trend. Temperatures reach into the 30's on Friday then into the 40's over the weekend with a decent amount of sunshine. There are still no snowstorms or Arctic outbreaks in sight! The mild winter rolls on. Only 12 days until Meteoroloigcal Spring (March 1st)
(0) comments
