SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was another cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. However temperatures have come up quickly. Highs will reach near 40 this afternoon with lots of blue sky and sunshine. We'll have a moderate breeze kicking in later on, out ahead of a warm front that will bring in above normal temperatures for the rest of the week.
High pressure shifts off shore allowing for a southwesterly flow to take over this week. Clouds will be on the increase tonight. We may see a flurry or two as a warm front moves through -- though most of us will remain dry. Temps will fall into the 20's then rise to near 30 by dawn.
Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's tomorrow, and Wednesday then into the 60's Thursday and Friday! All the while, we will stay dry with quite a bit of sunshine. There are no storms indicated this week. Even as a cold front draws closer later in the week it will only bring us a few showers Thursday night and Friday, but rain totals look low. Most of Friday will be dry, and still warm! (Record high temps Thursday & Friday 70 & 72)
The weekend looks more seasonable with a return to blustery, March-like conditions. Temperatures return to the 40's, even 30's on Sunday. Sunshine should prevail through the weekend as well.
