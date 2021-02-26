SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper teens and 20's, however today is shaping up to be a nice, late winter's day.
Expect a mainly sunny sky with some high clouds around here and there. Temperatures will top off near 40. The wind will be lighter today as well. Skies remain clear for the full moon rise this evening around 5pm, then clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm.
An area of low pressure will head our way with precipitation moving in around dawn, likely as snow or a rain/snow mix. We will see a quick change to rain, in the lower valley, but snow may hang on for a couple of hours north and west of Springfield, especially the hills. We may see scattered coatings in the lower valley, but elsewhere could see 1-2" of accumulation. Snow will change to rain then taper off to showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will come up into the mid to upper 40's.
Sunday is looking mostly cloudy as another system approaches late in the day. Temperatures will reach into the mid 40s and we may see a shower or two in the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.
Shower chances remain low, but continue into Monday morning, then some clearing is expected with temperatures in the 40's to near 50.
Late Monday an Arctic front will swing through New England bringing a snow shower or squall then falling temperatures and gusty winds. Monday night and Tuesday will be frigid with temperatures staying mainly in the 20's through Tuesday with wind gusts over 30 mph. Wind chills will stay in the single digits and teens. The cold air retreats quickly on Wednesday however, with temperatures returning into the 30's or lower 40's. There may be a wet snow or a mix moving in late in the day.
