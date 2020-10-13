SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a raw day here in western Mass with chilly temps, a healthy breeze and a soaking rain. Rainfall amounts are still being updated, but many east of the CT River Valley have seen over an inch so far today with lighter amounts in the hill towns. Some amounts may be up around 2 inches in eastern Hampden county!
This evening, the remnants of Delta will be tapering off. Skies remain cloudy through midnight or so with some partial clearing through sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning with a light northwest breeze.
Fantastic weather will follow this rainy day as sunshine returns for Wednesday. High pressure will take over our weather, keeping skies fair and the air dry. It will be a seasonably warm day with highs hitting upper 60s in the lower valley. This time of year, Springfield averages around 63 degrees. 70s are looking likely for Thursday with continued nice weather!
Turning breezy and warm Thursday as high pressure moves off the coast. Temperatures look to climb into the lower and middle 70s with a slight uptick in dew points as a warm front lifts to our north. It’s looking like a nice day overall with sunshine and clouds.
A cold front moves into New England from the west on Friday, which will bring another round of rain our way. Friday begins with a chance for showers and cloudy skies, then a secondary coastal low develops near NJ. This low will ramp up our rain Friday afternoon and evening, potentially bringing a period of heavy rain through Saturday morning. This low may bring some gusty wind with it, especially Saturday. High pressure brings back cooler, drier weather Saturday afternoon through Monday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.