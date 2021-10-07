SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will continue to dissipate giving way to sunshine and a beautiful afternoon. High pressure will dominate our weather today and tomorrow supplying us with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 70s this afternoon with most a few degrees warmer than yesterday. (Yesterday's high was 72)
Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, falling into the lower 50's overnight. This may once again lead to some late night fog, lasting through sunrise tomorrow. However, tomorrow will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures returning to the 70's. (Normal high is 65)
As backdoor cold front will move through southern New England Friday night into Saturday morning as high pressure shifts east. A flow from the east will bringing clouds and a cooler on-shore flow for Saturday and Sunday. This will bring our high temperatures down into the 60's, so more seasonable for this time of year.
It now looks as though Low pressure off the East Coast will make a run at southern New England Sunday into Monday. Chances are low, but increasing, for us to see some rain in western Mass by Sunday and the threat may last into Columbus day too, before an upper level ridge returns, bringing another stretch of unseasonably warm weather. Stay tuned, Sunday and Monday, at this point are in question for sure.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
