SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a classic July 4th weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures. The storms stayed away both days and we just missed 90 yesterday, with a high of 89.
Despite a warm day yesterday we've cooled off nicely overnight and it's a comfortable start this morning with temperatures in the lower 60's, but we will be heating up again today with temperatures approaching 90 this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is on the way for today with just the slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds and still the slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs once again rise into the lower and middle 80s.
By mid-week, a warm front moves through with a higher chance for showers and storms chances followed by heat and humidity for Thursday and Friday with highs near 90 both days. Rain chances look to go up as we head into the weekend.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
