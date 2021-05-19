Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cool start this morning with temps falling into the 40s and lower 50's. However, readings continue to climb fast, quickly, soaring into the middle 80's this afternoon, but dew points remain low making for a fantastic summer-like day.
We'll cool off quickly this evening with another comfortable night ahead. Temperatures will fall into the 40's and lower 50's.
Well-above normal temperatures continue into the weekend as a huge ridge builds in the east. (Sea breezes will keep it cooler along the shoreline) Dew points remain low this week, so we are not talking the typical ‘hot and humid’ of summer quiet yet. However, temperatures will flirt with 90 today and tomorrow, likely falling just shy.
Our weather remains mainly dry with more high clouds tomorrow, and partly to mostly cloudy skies by Friday. A ridge of high pressure is what’s driving this heat, but as it moves westward Friday, a few upper level disturbances may move through with some spotty showers.
We are not expecting a lot of rain however the chance for wet weather will increase this weekend as a warm and cold front approach. Saturday remains warm, but also mostly cloudy with a chance for a few spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm. With a warm front to our northeast Sunday, expect a warm and muggy day as dew points climb into the 60s. A cold front will approach in the evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Behind the cold front, high pressure will move in supplying us with cooler and drier conditions. It will feel more like May the start of next week with highs in the 70's.
