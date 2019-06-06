SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front that brought morning rain has moved off the coast and out of our area this evening. A light northerly breeze continues to usher in drier air with lower humidity and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay warm through sunset, then cool off nicely tonight.
Friday morning lows will be back to the 50s with a good amount of morning dew around. We start the day with a few clouds, then will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Expect seasonably warm temperatures with highs in the 70s in the hill towns to low 80s in the valley. Wind remains light for western Mass and a developing sea breeze will keep the coast cooler.
High pressure will keep our weather dry this weekend with cool, crisp nights and sunny, warm days. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should get into the lower and middle 80s for many with low humidity. An upper level ridge over the East will help keep temps quite warm up and down the coast through Sunday.
On Monday, the ridge of high pressure will begin breaking down. We will see another warm day with highs near 80, but with increasing clouds and humidity. A passing warm front may bring a shower or two later in the day, but most of Monday looks dry. Rain is likely by Tuesday as low pressure moves across New England. Subtropical air may allow for some heavier rains with this system, but at the moment widespread flooding chances are low. Dry weather returns Wednesday, but we look unsettled late in the week.
