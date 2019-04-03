SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. It will become windy out of the west with high temperatures reach into the lower 60's.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of western Mass from 2pm to 9pm for West winds of 15-25mph and gusts to 45mph. With gusty wind and low relative humidity, there is an enhanced fire danger this afternoon as well.
High pressure builds in for tomorrow, bringing less wind but still rather brisk conditions. It will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the lower 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than today.
Friday will start dry and cold with high pressure in control. However our next system will move in with increasing clouds and rain chances increasing throughout the day. A period of rain will be with us for several hours Friday night. There may be a bit of wet snow mixing in across the hills with little or no accumulation.
The storm will move out quickly Saturday morning with early clouds giving way to sunshine and a gusty breeze. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to get into the 60's with overnight temps above freezing. The first weekend of April is looking nice!
