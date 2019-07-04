SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A hot Independence Day across southern New England with temperatures back to the lower 90s for many! This makes day 2 in our potential heat wave and highs should hit 90 again tomorrow.
This evening remains rain-free with decreasing clouds. We stay muggy & buggy for fireworks tonight with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the 60s. Skies become clear overnight with lows returning to the lower and middle 60s.
Friday will begin sunny, then scattered clouds return for the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a light southerly breeze and dew points will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s during the day (so a bit humid). Clouds continue to build Friday evening and a stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up, but most will see a dry day.
Our air becomes increasingly humid Friday night and dew points soar into the lower and middle 70s on Saturday-tropical! A shower or two is possible through Saturday morning, but we shouldn’t see much.
A cold front approaches Saturday, bringing a threat for showers and thunderstorms. With dew points being so high, very heavy rain is possible. Temperatures should manage to hit middle to upper 80s by the afternoon, then will cool as wet weather rolls through. Severe storms aren’t very likely Saturday, but some stronger gusts can’t be ruled out.
Wet weather exits Saturday night and we end the weekend dry with decreasing humidity. High temps Sunday climb into the lower and middle 80s with good sunshine. High pressure will build for Monday and Tuesday, allowing warm, sunny afternoons and cooler nights. Dew points will also be quite low. We get hot mid-week and more humid by Thursday as our next front approaches.
