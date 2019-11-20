SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As low pressure exits New England this evening, our weather will become much nicer heading into Thursday.
Wet weather will come to an end this evening and skies gradually clear out tonight. Dry air rolls in and temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for most. We keep a northwest breeze overnight, which will help to dry roads out quickly.
Thursday will be cold to start and seasonable to end with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Thanks to surface high pressure, skies look mostly sunny with a few more clouds drifting in later in the day.
An approaching warm front will bring increasing clouds Thursday night along with a few spotty rain and high elevation snow showers overnight. Friday will begin cloudy and chilly with a few showers, then skies may clear out a bit for the early afternoon. Sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze will help bring temperatures into the 50s across western Mass. More clouds and a few spotty showers will come through in the early evening with a passing cold front.
Behind a departing front, temperatures turn colder going into Saturday. A few flurries or a snow shower is possible overnight, then Saturday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Our weekend looks 50/50 though and clouds increase Saturday evening ahead of approaching low pressure.
Low pressure will track close to the southern New England coast late Saturday night through mid-day Sunday, bringing mainly rain and possibly some higher elevation snow/ice. Sunday looks overcast, chilly, breezy and damp. We dry out Sunday night and skies look mainly sunny Monday with seasonably cool temps.
TRAVEL WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING: A warming trend looks likely Tuesday into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Wednesday-a big travel day-looks damp with showers and the potential for gusty wind. We dry out for Thanksgiving, but turn colder and stay breezy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.