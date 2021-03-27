SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wind advisories previously in place have expired, with max wind gusts ranging from 38mph at Westfield-Barnes to 58mph at Mt. Tom. Overall today winds will be on the lighter side, still a bit breezy as we start the day but winds will eventually settle to 10mph or less still out of the northwest.
Saturday is looking nice high pressure building bringing us clear skies, plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures rise near 60 in the valley under full March sun, but peak in the mid-50s in hill towns and higher terrain. None-the-less a pleasant March day on tap with temps running about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year.
Clouds return Saturday night, keeping overnight lows mild. Our next batch of unsettled weather arrives Sunday mid-morning. Showers will vary in intensity but may be heavy at times, with amounts accumulating to either side of an inch. Much needed and beneficial rain, and perhaps even a rumble of thunder will be on and off Sunday - with the last batch of showers passing through in the evening along the line of the cold front. We clear things out and dry things up as we head into Monday.
Colder air does move overhead Sunday night and Monday, bringing a shot of chillier air to western Mass. We start the week with highs in the 40s along with gusty wind behind the departing storm system. Another wind advisory may be issued. However, the chill is short-lived and we see a midweek warming trend with temps nearing or reaching 60 again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances return late Wednesday and Thursday, followed by another shot of colder air as we head into next weekend.
The March full moon, the Worm Moon peaks Sunday at 2:49pm -- since our rainy Sunday will impact views, tonight and Monday night are good to go as skies start mostly clear tonight and build in the overnight hours. Monday night will be mostly clear, and the moon will still be 99% full!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.