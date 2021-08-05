SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): We saw cloudy skies today along with mist and light drizzle on occasion. Meanwhile, heavy rain fell to our east with some areas seeing nearly 5 inches!
Skies gradually clear this evening and wind becomes light to calm. Some areas of fog are possible in the Connecticut river valley through morning. Temperatures cool a bit with lows in the middle to upper 50s.
Sunshine finally returns to end the week as this pesky system to our east moves out and high pressure passes to our south. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure to our east, it gets much warmer with highs in the middle 80s and even a few upper 80s in the Springfield area. Breezes stay light out of the south-southwest. Mugginess will be felt in the morning and evening as dew points hover in the 60s.
Our weekend begins humid and very warm with highs back to the middle and upper 80s Saturday. High clouds will be around much of the day, but some veiled sun is possible. A stray shower may pop up late in the day, but most should stay dry.
A backdoor cold front looks to sink southward on Sunday, bringing more clouds later in the day along with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Sun mixes with clouds Monday and our wind flow shifts to the east, keeping temperatures a bit milder. A spot shower or storm remains possible Monday as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday get hotter and more humid thanks to the strengthening of the subtropical ridge to our east. Highs should get to around 90 both days with dew points nearing 70. Both days are looking mainly rain-free, but a few showers and storms can’t be totally ruled out late in the day.
