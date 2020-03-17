SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies continue to clear tonight now that a cold front has moved to our east. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 20s for most with a healthy northwest breeze early, then diminishing late.
High pressure will take over for Wednesday, giving us a nice weather day. Expect plenty of sunshine along with seasonably mild temps in the lower to middle 50s for the Pioneer Valley (a bit cooler in the hills). Enjoy the nice day!
Our next storm is on the way for Thursday and Friday and as precipitation arrives early Thursday morning, it should be cold enough for snow in many spots across western Mass. The only spot that may go right to rain or a rain/snow mix is the lower valley. Precip looks heavier with this system, so a few hours of heavier snow is looking possible north of the Mass Pike and especially in the hill towns and Berkshires.
Snow amounts Thursday morning should be less than 1 inch in the lower valley, 1-3 inches north of the Mass Pike and 3-5 inches along and north of Rt. 2. Precip should change to rain or a mix for all through the morning and end in the early afternoon. A shower or two is still possible Thursday, but the afternoon and evening look dry and cool. A warm front will approach Thursday night with rain for Friday morning, then a big warm up!
Temperatures soar into the 60s Friday as we spend most of the day ahead of a cold front. It will be a blustery day with a warm southwest wind gusting to 20-30mph. Scattered showers and a thunderstorm are possible with the passing cold front Friday evening.
Colder air rushes in behind a departing cold front for the weekend. Saturday to Monday, our high temps return to the 40s with dry weather and a lingering breeze-especially Saturday. Temps get back to around 50 Tuesday with another round of rain showers and possible early mixing in the hills.
