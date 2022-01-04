SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a frigid start, but temperatures are coming up nicely and the sunshine is back today!
This afternoon will be mostly sunny thanks to high pressure building south of New England. Wind remains light and temperatures will reach into the low to middle 30's, so seasonable for this time of year and a rather comfortable afternoon, with the winter jacket of course.
Clouds increase tonight. It will not be as cold with temperatures falling into the teens and 20's this evening then rising towards dawn. A developing area of low pressure will bring a period of precipitation to southern New England. It will start as a light mix tomorrow morning then likely change to a period of rain for a few hours around midday. The rain shifts east as we dry out in the afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 40's.
Thursday will be dry, but high clouds linger much of the day in advance of a potential storm system. Temperatures will be seasonable on Thursday with highs into the 30's.
The potential still exists for a plowable snow Friday across southern New England. The models are in a little better agreement for at least some accumulating snow. The time looks to be late Thursday night into Friday morning with a couple of inches possible. It's a rather fast mover so snow would likely come to end by the afternoon followed by cold, breezy conditions Friday night into Saturday. Depending on the exact track of the storm will determine how much we end up getting. Stay tuned!
Saturday will feature some sunshine, but it looks to be breezy and cold with highs mainly in the 20's. A weak system will likely bring more clouds and light wintry mix on Sunday with highs in the 30's. Behind this system an Arctic shot is possible late Monday into Tuesday.
