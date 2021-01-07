SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's another quiet start with dry, chilly conditions and the dry weather pattern will last into the start of next week.
Today and tomorrow will feature quite a bit of sunshine with comfortable afternoon temperatures. Readings will top off near 40 both days, just like the last few days. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine both days too, as low pressure well off shore continues to spin away and high pressure takes hold.
Low pressure this weekend will miss New England, passing well out-to-sea, so western Mass stays dry, and bright with a mostly sunny sky. It will be a bit colder with highs in the middle 30's, about average for early January. Dry weather should last through the start of next week, so days and days of quiet conditions are expected.
The next system to approach the Northeast will arrive late in the day on Tuesday as moisture come out of the Gulf then tries to turn up the East Coast. It's far too early for any details at this point, but certainly something to watch.
