SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds hang tough this evening, so temperatures will slowly fall back below freezing through midnight. Clouds should finally begin breaking up overnight and turn mostly clear by sunrise, allowing temperatures to bottom out in the low 20s. Dry weather will continue as well, with only slight chances for some flurries in the Berkshires early.
High pressure takes over for the next two days, bringing bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures to western Mass. Temperatures reach lower 30s in the hill towns and middle to upper 30s in the valley, but a steady northwest breeze will give us a bit of a wind chill. Still, a nice day for late January.
Our coldest night this week will be Wednesday into Thursday as skies stay clear and wind becomes light to calm. Radiational cooling will help bring temperatures into the upper single digits and lower teens by Thursday morning.
High pressure will keep us dry Thursday and Friday with a few more clouds rolling in to end the week.
We are still keeping an eye on a coastal storm that will move northeast from the Carolinas this weekend. The trend is still for this storm to mostly miss New England and especially western Mass, but in late-January, a coastal storm can never be ignored. Data coming in over the next 36 hours should give us a better idea of the odds. The weekend looks mostly dry with a low chance for a few rain and snow showers Saturday, then snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We dry out Sunday with a gusty breeze as the low strengthens and moves away.
Dry weather is back for early next week and temperatures are looking milder with highs possibly approaching 50 by next Monday and Tuesday!
