SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Low pressure will be heading out of New England tonight, allowing for snow in the mountains to begin tapering off. Many locations on the western slopes are reporting 2-6 inches of new snow-bringing some totals above a foot from Monday.
Snow showers in the Berkshires will come to an end tonight and skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear as we move into the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the low 30s for most with a continued breeze out of the northwest. Wind chills should linger in the 20s through morning.
Grab the shades finally for Thursday as sunshine returns to our area! High pressure will build in from the south allowing for drier air, but with our departing low strengthening to the northeast, we will stay quite blustery. Wind gusts could top 30mph Thursday, which will keep the day feeling cold.
Temps return to the 20s for both Friday and Saturday morning with the help of drier air and a mostly clear sky. Winds relax a bit for Friday, but clouds return with a warm front approaching to our south. A few snow showers and flurries may come through Friday night and overnight. Saturday will warm into the middle 40s with some sun to start, but increasing clouds ahead of a more potent storm system.
Wet weather returns Saturday night in the form of rain and some wet snow mixing briefly. Rain will fall for everyone Sunday morning and taper off Sunday afternoon as low pressure swings by to our northwest. Minor flooding may be a concern as 1-2 inches of rain are looking possible. We turn windy Monday and colder air will start moving in-though Monday still looks seasonable. The colder air mass is back Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s. There is a hint at a potential storm for Tuesday, but there’s not a lot of confidence at this point.
- Tonight: Snow showers ending, breezy, turning partly cloudy. Lows: 26-32
- Thursday: Partly cloudy, blustery. Highs: 35-44
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, not as windy. Highs: 34-42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.