SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Warm and a bit humid today thanks to a warm front that lifted northward this morning. A nice breeze continues into the evening with southerly winds occasionally gusting to 15-20mph, especially in the hill towns. While we stay rain-free through the evening, we continue to see raining leaves across western Mass!
Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog redeveloping overnight, especially across Hamden County and points south and east. More clouds should linger in the Berkshires as well. Expect a damp ground for the morning thanks to heavy dew and temperatures in the 50s. Skies clear fairly quick and we’ve got a lot of sunshine on tap for Thursday! Afternoon temps will climb into the lower and middle 70s for most, but dew points will be much lower, so the day will feel dry and refreshing.
Temperatures will get a bit cooler Thursday night with lows dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to dry air in place. Friday won’t be quite as warm either, but 60s to near 70 is still well above normal for mid-October. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable air to end the week as high pressure continues to dominate our weather.
A strong cold front will be moving into New England on Saturday. Ahead of the front, much of the day will feature warm temperatures with highs in the low 70s for the valley and lower to middle 60s in the hill towns. Scattered to patchy clouds will be around with the front, but little to no rain is expected. Behind the front, cooler air rushes in for Sunday with early morning temps in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s with good sunshine.
Our weather pattern looks more unsettled next week with rain chances returning by Monday. At this point, shower chances are low for Monday with a passing warm front, then increase Tuesday with a cold front. Showers may linger Wednesday, then we look to turn cooler through the end of October.
