SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our storm continues to move away and now the sun is out. Weak high pressure will supply us with sunshine, and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 40's and lower 50's, so there will be tons of melting snow and slush. A few clouds will move in tonight as low temperatures drop back into the lower 30s.
An area of low pressure will track south of New England tomorrow. We will be on the northern edge of this storm, so we will likely see overcast skies and a few spotty showers in the afternoon. There may be a few wet snowflakes in the hills. The bulk of this storm will stay out-to-sea.
Our week ends mainly dry and seasonably mild, both Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 50's. The weekend looks to feature mostly cloudy, but rather mild conditions with a few showers around.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.