SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sun is back along with the fall chill. It's a bright morning, but clouds increase this afternoon and evening as an upper level low and trough builds into New England. Temperatures are in the 40's with highs returning to the mid-60s this afternoon, however we will be much drier, so it will feel cooler than yesterday did. A spot shower is possible tonight, then again tomorrow as energy rotates around the low. Temps will fall back into the 40's overnight.
Tomorrow will be a chilly one, as we close out September, with highs in the 50s in the hills and low 60s in the valley. Surface high pressure will help keep us mainly rain-free, but the upper low may bring a spot shower or two. Expect a cool northwest breeze on top of seasonably chilly temps. (Normal high 68) Temperatures should slip into the middle and upper 30s Thursday night as wind calms and skies clear!
Sunshine returns to end the week and start the weekend and temperatures remain below normal. Saturday begins with potential light frost, then warms back to the upper 60s. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and we look more unsettled Sunday into early next week with a risk for showers. It will turn a bit muggy with overnight lows coming up.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
