SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers are on their way out this evening and skies will gradually clear tonight. Expect a bit of a breeze this evening out of the west-northwest, which will usher in drier, colder air. Temperatures fall into the middle 30s overnight for many with clear skies by sunrise.
High pressure will build for Wednesday, keeping us mainly sunny and seasonably cool. Expect a good breeze out of the northwest with occasional gusts to 20mph in the afternoon. Our weather remains dry and cold Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the middle and upper 20s for Thursday morning.
Our end of the week storm seems to be trending more toward the wet side and not winter. An upper level trough will be moving into the East and at the surface, a cold front will swing through Thursday night with likely rain showers. Low pressure will develop along the front and strengthen, but the timing of this occurring will keep us from seeing much snow, if any in some spots. The Berkshires should see a change to snow overnight into Friday morning with some minor accumulation, but the valley will see little to nothing. Roads could be slippery at times in the high elevations.
Dry air moves in fast early Friday morning and we will have a mainly sunny day with a gusty northwest wind. Gusts may top 40mph at times in the hills. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold with highs in the 30s, but wind chills should stay in the 20s most of the day and teens Friday night! Wind should lighten for Saturday, but we are still brisk and chilly with highs nearing 40 after starting in the teens.
Temperatures come up a bit Sunday with increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front. This front may bring some rain and snow showers early Monday, but impact looks minimal. Another shot of cold air will follow the front and highs are back to the 30s Monday and Tuesday. A coastal low could develop early next week also, but there isn’t much confidence at this point.
