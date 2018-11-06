SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front that is still to our west will finally pass through western Mass this evening, bringing an end to the rain. Showers are still possible through 7-8pm, then we will start to see skies gradually clear. Expect wind to pick up throughout the evening and gusts to 20-30mph are possible before midnight out of the southwest. We keep a breeze overnight, which will help keep temperatures in the lower to middle 40s through sunrise.
Chilly air looks to remain just to our north and west on Wednesday and temperatures will actually be mild for this time of year as highs approach 60 in the lower valley. It will be a brisk day with west-southwest winds at 10 to 20mph and skies look to stay mostly sunny with some patchy clouds passing across northern Mass in the afternoon.
Quieter, cooler weather returns for Wednesday night and Thursday as temperatures return to near normal. Fair skies continue and we’ve got another sunny day on tap for Thursday. The chilliest night this week should be Thursday night as temps drop into the upper 20s, but clouds will be moving in late ahead of our next weather system.
Another area of low pressure will move toward New England from the Tennessee valley on Friday. Clouds increase early and rain should arrive by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cool with highs only in the 40s and a cold rain will linger into early Saturday morning. Some wet snowflakes could mix in early Saturday in the hill towns on the backside of the low, but it would be short-lived.
Expect a blustery, chilly Saturday as strong low pressure moves to our north. Wind gusts could top 40mph during the day. Cold air moves overhead this weekend and temps Saturday night return to the 20s. Highs on Veterans Day only get to around 40, but we should see good sunshine and less wind. Our next storm is on tap for Monday evening into Tuesday with another round of chilly rain and some hilltown snow showers. The coldest air of the season looks to follow for mid-week.
Tonight: Rain ending early, clearing skies, breezy. Lows: 42-47
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy. Highs: 54-60
Thursday: Sunny, cooler. Highs: 46-53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.