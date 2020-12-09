(Springfield, Ma) - A passing upper level disturbance has brought snow showers to the Berkshires today and occasional snow showers and flurries to the valley. Accumulations in Berkshire County have been light with a few spots picking up 1-2 inches.
Wet weather diminishes this evening, but clouds hang tough through midnight or so. There may be some partial clearing late, but it’s not looking good for views of the Northern Lights tonight. If skies can clear a bit, to see the aurora, you need a very dark environment with a view of the horizon. Best shot to see color is after midnight. Temperatures remain cold with lows falling into the middle and upper 20s by sunrise.
Thursday will be a much brighter day thanks to high pressure building to our south. Skies look mostly sunny with a healthy west-northwest breeze around 5 to 15mph. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s Thursday afternoon, but expect a wind chill.
We end the week milder with highs climbing into the upper 40s Friday with a mix of sun and clouds thanks to an upper level ridge. Our weather remains quiet and dry through much of Saturday, but clouds increase ahead of our next storm system.
Low pressure will move out of the southern Plains toward the Great Lakes Saturday. Meanwhile, strong high pressure builds across southern Canada. This high will keep temperatures a bit cooler Saturday with many staying in the 40s. If cold air gets trapped via cold air damming, there’s a possibility for a light wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday morning, but for now, rain is most likely. Scattered showers should continue off and on Sunday, until a cold front passes through Sunday night.
We turn blustery and colder behind the storm system Sunday night and Monday. A few snow or rain showers are possible Monday morning as some upper level energy moves through, but then skies will clear out in the afternoon. We keep sunshine and cold temperatures Tuesday, then more clouds roll in mid-week.
