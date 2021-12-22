SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will be mostly sunny as low pressure moves away. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 40's making for a fine afternoon! It will however become windy this evening with fall wind chills. Wind will gust out of the Northwest up to 30 mph.
It will be blustery and cold tonight with temperatures in the 20's, but the wind will drop wind chills into the single digits and teens. Wind will easy by sunrise when lows could dip into the teens.
Tomorrow will be cold and dry with highs near freezing. We'll see lots of sunshine with a diminishing breeze. A clipper system will bring a period light snow late tomorrow night into Friday morning. A coating to 1" is possible. It will move out quickly and the rest of Friday is looking dry with some sunshine. High will reach near 40, so most of the light accumulation will melt away.
Another system will arrive Christmas Day with another round of moisture. Temperatures will be borderline so this may end up being more of a mix with little or no accumulation. However, if cold air can hang on just enough there may be a brief window for a white Christmas with possibly some scattered coatings Christmas morning. The afternoon looks mainly cloudy, but mainly dry with highs near 40.
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
