SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been an overcast and damp day with highs only getting into the 50s so far with light north-northeast breezes. As surface low pressure moves away to our northeast tonight, rain will get lighter and spottier and gradually end close to or just before midnight.
Breezes shift northwest this evening, which will begin to dry us out. We turn breezy overnight with wind around 10mph in the valley and closer to 15-20mph in the hills. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight and eventually clear by sunrise with temperatures falling into the 40s.
Thursday will be a nice weather day with good sunshine and some scattered clouds. Breezes will get up to 20mph at times and highs climb into the 50s in the hill towns to lower and middle 60s in the valley. Expect a dry and comfortable, though seasonably cool day.
Clouds increase Thursday night, but it will be chilly with lows in the 30s to low 40s. High pressure will keep our weather dry through Friday, though clouds will continue to build.
A broad area of low pressure will bring in a chance for showers sometime Friday night and Saturday, but confidence is low on the timing. Right now, prepare for light, scattered showers Saturday, but nothing near a washout. Temperatures will be cool thanks to this low and highs Saturday only get into the 50s.
A more vigorous disturbance looks to pass across the mid-Atlantic Sunday into Monday with most of the rain staying to our south. This may allow for a nice Mother’s Day with sunshine to start, then building clouds. A shower is possible Monday, then sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall, this whole stretch of days will end up cooler than average with highs in the 60s after Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.