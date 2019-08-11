SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There's a touch of Fall in the air this morning as temperatures in parts of western Mass are starting out in the upper 40s. Good news is we have a beautiful day on tap to close out the weekend.
After a cool start this morning today is looking like a top 10 weather day for with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. We will have a light breeze along with low humidity. We may see some clouds in the afternoon but if you have outdoor plans the day is looking just fine. Under clear skies and with light winds tonight it will be another cool night as lows fall back into the lower to middle 50s.
Temperatures warm a bit more for Monday with highs getting to the middle 80s. We begin sunny, then clouds will build by the afternoon and evening with the slight chance for a shower. Our next chance for rain looks to be Tuesday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on timing and amount. We will be on the outer edge of a strong ridge of high pressure in the Plains, which may keep our weather a bit unsettled. For now, the end of the week is trending dry.
