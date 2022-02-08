SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We will continue to dry out this morning as clouds give way to some sunshine. Wind shifts into the Northwest and become a little busy, helping to dry us out. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower 40's, so we'll get some good melting thanks to the higher February sun angle as well.
High pressure will give us a clear and colder night and start to the day tomorrow, but daytime temperatures warm into the mid-40s. We will see lots of sunshine tomorrow too, leading to the nicest day of the week!
A cold front will head our way on Thursday with more clouds. Ahead of the front, temperatures climb back into the middle 40's. There will be a few showers around with the frontal passage, but most of the day will remain dry. Friday will be only slightly cooler with quite a bit of sunshine as highs still reach near 40.
The weekend looks to start mild, perhaps over 50 on Saturday with a southerly flow take hold, ahead of a cold front! It's looking mostly cloudy with a few showers, but again most of the day will be dry. However, this front will bring back much colder temps for the second half of the weekend, it will feel more like February, and we are keeping an eye on a potential coastal storm-which right now looks to stay well out to sea.
