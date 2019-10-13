SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front pushed through the region last night and high pressure will build in to bring a nice day to end the weekend.
We will see plenty of sunshine today with just some fair weather clouds from time to time. A great day for viewing the peak foliage color across northern New England! A frontal boundary will pass across southern New England Sunday night with an increase in clouds, and just the slight chance for a shower early Monday morning. Highs today will top out in the middle 60s with lows tonight falling back into the lower 40s.
Skies will gradually become partly to mostly sunny on Monday and it will be another mild day with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70. By Tuesday, clouds will increase later in the day ahead of our next front. We turn breezy and stay mild ahead of the front and rain should arrive late Wednesday. There is potential for heavy rain Wednesday night as low pressure develops along the boundary. We turn much cooler, dry and windy behind the system for Thursday and sunshine returns Friday.
