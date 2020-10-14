SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The remnants of Delta brought us a good soaking yesterday. Rainfall amounts ended up between 0.5-1.5" for most with 2-3" in eastern Hampden County.
Areas of fog and mist may linger in spots this morning, but skies should turn mostly sunny by mid morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40's.
Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure moves in. Today will be seasonably mild with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 60's. A few towns may touch 70.
Tomorrow will turn breezy and warm as high pressure moves off the coast. Temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 70s with a slight uptick in dew points. Temps will average about 10-12 degrees above normal. (Average high should be about 63)
A cold front moves into New England from the west on Friday, which will bring another round of rain our way. Friday begins with a chance for showers and cloudy skies, then an area of low pressure develops all the front. This low will ramp up our rain Friday afternoon and evening, potentially bringing a period of heavy rain through Saturday morning. This low may bring some gusty wind with it, especially Saturday. Rain will end Saturday afternoon but it will stay chilly and wind with temperatures in the 50's.
