SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sunshine is back today as high pressure builds in! It will be seasonably cool with highs near 50. There will be a bit of breeze as well so a bit of a chill will be in the air.
It will be dry and chilly tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
An area of low pressure will quickly slide our tomorrow and will cause clouds to increase quickly tomorrow morning. This system is fairly fast moving and still looks to track to close to us to bring the valley accumulating snow. Rain will develop tomorrow afternoon and will continue through the first half of the night. Precipitation should wind down before midnight though.
Cold air will drain into the system tomorrow evening but most of the precipitation will move out before the cold air arrives. The Berkshires and hill towns could see a change over to snow for a couple of hours tomorrow evening where a minor accumulation is possible. (Coating -2" mainly on grassy surfaces) The valley may see a brief change over to snow or at least a few flakes with no accumulation expected.
Dry air moves in fast Thursday night as skies clear late. Friday will be mainly dry with the exception of few flurries but it will be cold with a gusty northwest wind. Gusts may top 40mph at times, especially in the hills. Temperatures will be unseasonably cold with highs in the 30s, but wind chills should stay in the 20s most of the day. The wind will ease Friday night and temperatures will plummet into the teens by Saturday morning. (Record low Saturday morning - 15)
Saturday is looking sunny and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30's. At least the wind will be much lighter but a winter feel will certainly be in the air.
Temperatures come up a bit Sunday with increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures will reach back into the mid to upper 40's. This front may bring some rain and snow showers early Monday, but impact looks minimal. Another shot of cold air will follow the front and highs are back to the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. A coastal low could develop early next week too so stay tuned! Next week cold and interesting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.