SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -It snow most of the day yesterday, but only accumulated to around 2-4 inches across most of western Mass with some spots up to 5 inches, and now that system has moved out and we have a return to some sunshine today.
It's a frigid start this morning and watch out for plenty of snow covered roads and slippery spots.
Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain seasonably chilly with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Wind will stay light out of the northwest as high pressure builds. So overall today is looking good!
Overall it will remain dry and seasonably cold the next four day. Arctic cold will dive into the Nations mid-section, but we will just get a glancing blow with high temperatures mainly in the 20's. In fact, today and tomorrow should reach near 30.
A serious of storms will stay south of New England over the next few days so we stay dry into the weekend. We may see a few flurries tonight, but that is about all. We will see some patchy clouds over the next few days, but snow is highly unlikely.
Our next chance for potential storminess will come on Sunday, but even this storm is looking less impressive than it did earlier in the week. So the weekend starts dry and cold on Saturday with increasing clouds followed by maybe a period of light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this point it looks like minor accumulations across the area.
